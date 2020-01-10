|
Bennett John Passed away peacefully
in Stepping Hill Hospital
after a sudden illness on
Friday 3rd January 2020. John,
aged 76 years, of Buxton, formerly
of Stevenage and Northern Ireland.
A most precious husband to Jenny, loving pops to Stephen and Serena,
a special grandad to Rafferty and a loving brother and uncle. John will be hugely missed by all who knew him.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton, Tel. 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020