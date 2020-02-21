|
bennett John Jenny, Stephen, Serena and Rafferty would like to thank all family and friends for their cards, love and support and generous donations to the RAF Regiment Association in memory of John.
Special thanks to Andrew Parker
and the church family of
Buxton Methodist Church for a
wonderful service and to the church ladies who provided a lovely buffet.
Special thanks also to Bernard Kenny and Daughter for their care and sensitivity at such a distressing time.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020