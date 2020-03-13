Home

CRAYSTON John Brian Passed away unexpectedly on 18th January 2020 in Tadworth, Surrey, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, dearly missed by children Robert and Heidi and their families, nephews
Les and Anthony and niece Susan,
sister in law Linda, brother in law Graham as well as wider family
and friends.
Funeral St Thomas' Norbury, Hazel Grove, 1.30pm on Thursday 12th March 2020. Family flowers only, but donations welcome at the service or via the funeral director to British Heart Foundation or High Peak Theatre
Trust Ltd.
Enquiries to John Brierley & Son
Tel: 0161 4830860
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020
