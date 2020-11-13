Home

John Jones Notice
Jones John On 1st November 2020, peacefully at home in
Whaley Bridge in his 80th year.
He leaves his beloved wife Edwina,
sons and daughters and their partners,
grandchildren, great grandchildren,
brother and sister, and their families.
He will be very deeply missed by all
those who knew and loved him.
A private funeral took place on
4th November at Whaley Bridge
Uniting Church. Donations in thanks for John's life please to Blythe House Hospice and sent care of Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market St, Whaley Bridge SK23 7LP. Tel: 01663 732064.
Alternatively online
https://jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk/funeral-details?tribute=john-benjaminpaul-jones
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020
