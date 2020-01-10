Home

Waterhouse John Passed away suddenly on
the 31st December 2019
at home in Birch Vale,
John aged 62 years.
The dearly loved dad of Hayley, devoted grandad of Ruby, loving son of Barbara, dear ex partner of Viv and beloved brother of Ann, Joyce, Peter and Helen. He will be sadly missed by his
loving family and friends.
Service is to take place on Friday
17th January 2020 at Stockport
Crematorium "Cypress Chapel"
at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Prostate Cancer UK.
All donations and Inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Rd, New Mills, SK22 4NU.
tel 01663 742772 or at
www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
