|
|
|
Carrington Joseph Lindsay (Yo) Passed away suddenly
at his home on Wednesday
29th January 2020. Yo, aged 78 years, of Buxton and formerly of Buxworth. The beloved husband to Audrey, the loving dad to Mark, Matthew and the late Stephen, a dear brother to Stuart, Alistair and Kate, father-in-law to Sophie and Clare and grandad to Charlotte and Victoria. Yo will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Family flowers only please; donations
if so desired to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020