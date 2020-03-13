Home

Joyce Howard

HOWARD Joyce Elizabeth Clare, Gary and family
would very much like to
thank all relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kind
messages of sympathy, cards and
donations for The Christie Hospital
received in memory of Joyce of Buxton,
a dearly loved mum and Pom Pom.
Special thanks to Revd. Hilary Benson
for her ministries, to all of those who
braved the inclement weather to
attend the service and to Dan and all
the staff at Mellor & Smith Funeral
Directors for their help and care
with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020
