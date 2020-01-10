Home

Judith Smith

Notice Condolences

Judith Smith Notice
Smith Judith Ann On 30th December 2019, aged 75 years.
Peacefully in hospital,
late of New Mills.
Beloved Wife to Jeffrey,
devoted Mum to Katharine and Stuart, Nana to Amelia, James and Penny, Mother in law to Sharon, and Sister to Joyce and family in Canada.
Judith will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if required, to the RNLI.
Service and Committal to take place
at Stockport Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January 2020,
12.15pm in Rowan Chapel.
Funeral service entrusted to the care of
The Coop Funeralcare,
48-50 Buxton Road, High Lane,
SK6 8BH
Tel: 01663-766806
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
