NORTON (nee Evans)
Julie Elizabeth Julie passed away peacefully on Sunday 30 th August at
St Giles Hospice, Lichfield, after a long illness, bravely borne, aged 62 years,
Julie had spent most of her adult life
in Walsall working as a much loved teacher at the Sunshine Infant and Nursery School.
Beloved wife of Norman, loved stepmother of Joshua and Tallulah, dear sister of Susan and David,
sister in law of Ian and Janet,
aunt to Heather and Paul and
great aunt to Mark and Sean.
Julie will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.
Due to current Covid restrictions, a private service and cremation will take place in Walsall on
Monday 14 th September 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Giles Hospice, Fisherwick Road, Whittington,
Lichfield WS14 9LH
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020