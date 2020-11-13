|
|
|
BROOKES June Valerie
née Maycock On 31st October, 2020,
June of Buxton,
passed away peacefully at
Burton Close Nursing Home,
aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian,
loving mother of Jackie and Mark,
mother-in-law of Jeff,
a cherished grandmother of
Sarah, Robert, Amber and Billy
and a great grandmother of
Ruby and Jack, also a loving sister of Margaret. She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at St. Leonard's Churchyard on Thursday 12th November, 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of June for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to: R.W. Percival, Belfield House,
Heath Street, Buxton, SK17 6LT.
Tel: 01298 23056
www.percivalfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020