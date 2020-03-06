Home

Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (Whaley Bridge, High Peak)
The Courtyard
High Peak, Derbyshire SK23 7LP
01663 732064
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00
Stockport Crematorium (Rowan Chapel)
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00
New Mills United Reform Church
Kathleen Arnfield Notice
ARNFIELD Kathleen Passed away peacefully
in a nursing home on the
18th of February 2020.
Kathleen, aged 92 years, of New Mills.
The dearly loved mum of Judith
and Jacqueline, beloved grandma of Chris, great grandma of Sammy
and a dear cousin of George.
The funeral service is to take place
on Friday, 13th March at Stockport Crematorium (Rowan Chapel)
at 10.00 am followed by a memorial service to be held at New Mills United Reform Church at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to New Mills United
Reform Church.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Service,
The Courtyard, Market Street,
Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LP. Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
