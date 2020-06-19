|
Holford Keith Born in Buxworth,
16th October 1935; died in Chinley, 15th June 2020.
He was married to Margaret (neé Fryatt) and they had four children.
Keith had only one job: he was a cartographic surveyor for the Ordnance Survey for forty years
until he took early retirement.
In his younger days, he played football for New Mills Grammar School, then both football and cricket for Buxworth clubs and later Chapel Athletic FC.
In the sixties, he was heavily involved in local protests over the dumping of highly toxic asbestos waste in
Crist Quarry, Buxworth. Following on from that, he became a parish, rural district and later a borough councillor. He also served as a Justice of the Peace for a number of years.
He was very enthusiastic about local history, helping to transcribe local birth, death and marriage registers onto a searchable database.
He enjoyed writing for local publications, principally about the area's history, as well as giving talks to diverse local groups. Over the course of many years, he and Margaret
raised thousands of pounds
in funds for the National Trust.
He was a keen photographer and had many of his pictures featured in the Buxton Advertiser and on Granada News which pleased him immensely. He was also perversely chuffed to hold the record at Wythenshawe Hospital for the number of gallstones removed in one go - thirty-seven.
He died of cancer: at his own
request, there will not be a funeral.
Those wishing to mark his
passing are invited to donate to the
Macmillan Cancer Support Centre
at Macclesfield Hospital.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 19, 2020