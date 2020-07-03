Home

HOLFORD Keith Keith's family would like
to express their thanks for the many kind thoughts, sympathy cards, flowers and donations sent to them following his death.
We would also like to thank the following for the care and concern shown to Keith, and us, during his final months, weeks and days and beyond, Macmillian Cancer Support Centre, Macclesfield Hospital, especially
Dr John Hudson and Sister Yvette Ibbotson: Goyt Valley Medical Practice, especially Dr Ian Grue; Chapel District Nurses; the Out of Hours Nurses;
Peak Pharmacy, Chinley, and: Bernard and Diane Kenney, Funeral Directors.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 3, 2020
