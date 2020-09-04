|
Mellor Ken At peace on
August 26th 2020, Kenneth aged 76 years. Landlord of The Quiet Woman Inn, Earlsterndale and previously The Kings Head, Buxton, the dearly loved and loving husband of Jennifer, much loved dad of Rachel, Philip and Kathryn, a very dear
father-in-law, a treasured grandad and great-grandad and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral Private.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to M.I.N.D.
Enquiries to
S. Sigley & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Leek.
Tel: 01538 382048
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020