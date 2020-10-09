|
|
|
Kenneth Rooker On September 30, at
Friston House Nursing Home, Rochester, Ken, aged 86, formerly of Green Lane, Buxton,
passed away.
The loving husband of Josephine (Jo) Rooker for more than 35 years and Ken became the father/grandfather to Jo's children and grandchildren.
Ken worked as a Scientist for the
HSE (Mines Research) in Harpur Hill
for many years until his retirement.
Ken was born in Sheffield and had a number of interests from singing in a choir to canoeing the waterways of many countries.
A private woodland burial is to take place at Eden Valley Burial Ground.
A thank you to the staff of
Friston House.
No flowers but any donations should be made to Cancer Research.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020