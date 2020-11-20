|
|
|
KAYE Lenora At rest on Tuesday 17th November at Haddon Hall Care Home, Lenora, aged 86 years,
of Buxton, formerly Stockport.
Loving wife of the late Colin,
dearly loved mum of Janita and Glenda, treasured nana and gran to all of her grandchildren. Lenora will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Private funeral. Family flowers only please. Any kind donations will be sent to Haddon Hall Care Home
Further inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN
Tel: 01298 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020