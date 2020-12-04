|
|
|
WATKINS Lewis Sadly passed away on the
22nd November 2020, Lewis, aged 33 years, of Whaley Bridge.
The much loved husband of Lucy, loving dad to Blossom and stepdad to Harry, the much loved son of Carol and Carl, a devoted brother to Fay and Luke, brother-in-law to Adam and Emily, uncle to Seth, Doug, Molly, Alfie, nephew to Mal, John, Marise and John, cousin of James, Charlotte, Grace, Alice, Josh, Elizabeth and the late Matthew.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
The grief is overwhelming
and our hearts are fit to burst.
Facing each day without you
is going to be the worst.
Rest easy darling boy.
We will see you in the stars. The funeral service is to be held on Saturday, 5th December,
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church
at 11.00 am.
Due to the covid 19 restrictions the service will be by invite only.
Anyone wishing to line the route,
the cortege will be leaving from
Lewis's home at 10.45 am.
Friends will be able to enter church from 12 noon until 2.00 pm to pay their respects.
Masks must be worn and the 2 metre rule must be adhered to inside and outside church.
Family flowers only, donations if desired maybe made via The Lewis Watkins
Just Giving page.
Arrangements; Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services. tel 01663 732064
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020