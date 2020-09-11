|
Lisa
Salt Lisa's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the gorgeous floral gifts
received during her illness and the cards of condolence and messages of sympathy upon the passing
of a much loved and beautiful lady who finally succumbed after a long and brave struggle with Sarcoma.
Thanks also to the team at RW Percival and a very special thank you to Carley Naden who arranged
and conducted a very beautiful and fitting service in memory of Lisa.
As Lisa wished, the very kind donations received have been shared between Cancer Research UK,
Macmillan Cancer Support, Blythe House Hospice At Home and
Windyway Trust.
Subject to acceptable Covid conditions at the time, it is planned to hold a service of thanksgiving for
Lisa's life at the Cathedral in St. Davids, Pembrokeshire on 30 th September, 2021 at 3pm.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020