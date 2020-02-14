|
Stringer Margaret Passed away suddenly on
Saturday 1st February 2020. Margaret, aged 72 years of New Mills. The beloved Wife of Steve. A loving Mum to Janet and Karen and a dear Mother-in-law to Jason. A precious Nan and Nanna Margaret and a dear Sister-in-law. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Family and close friends flowers only please. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020