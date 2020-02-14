Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Stringer

Notice Condolences

Margaret Stringer Notice
Stringer Margaret Passed away suddenly on
Saturday 1st February 2020. Margaret, aged 72 years of New Mills. The beloved Wife of Steve. A loving Mum to Janet and Karen and a dear Mother-in-law to Jason. A precious Nan and Nanna Margaret and a dear Sister-in-law. Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Family and close friends flowers only please. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -