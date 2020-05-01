|
Heelis Marjorie Died peacefully on the 18th April,
aged 81.
Her battle with cancer is over and she leaves 2 daughters, a sister, other family members and lots of friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 7th May at
Stockport Crematorium and will be led by LD & A Tideswell Funeral Directors.
For anyone wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will proceed down Horderns Road, Chapel en le Frith, down the A6 and through
Whaley Bridge if anyone wishes to onlook from 10:15am.
Due to Lockdown rules,
the funeral is restricted to a small gathering of 10 people.
When the restrictions of lockdown are lifted there will be an announcement for Marjorie's memorial service where all will be welcome.
Instead of flowers, the family invite donations to Macmillan via the JustGiving page.
justgiving.com/fundraising/vanessa-heelis1
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 1, 2020