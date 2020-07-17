Home

Gibbs Maureen Passed away suddenly on Sunday 5th July 2020
aged 85 years.

Much loved wife of Ralph,
loving mum to Jackie, Angela and
David and much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Maureen will be deeply missed
and fondly remembered by
family and friends.

Service to take place on
Tuesday 21st July at
Macclesfield Crematorium at 10am.
Donations kindly requested in Maureen's memory to the
Stroke Association and the Alzheimer's Society.
All Enquiries to:- Co-op Funeralcare,
25 High Street, Macclesfield.
Tel:- 01625 422583
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 17, 2020
