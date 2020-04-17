|
MILLER Maurice
'Mick' Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th April at
The Argyle Nursing Home, Mick,
aged 90 years, of Buxton,
formerly of Harpur Hill.
Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, dearly loved father of Michael, David, Ann and Craig, father-in-law of Julie, Julie Bosley, Richard and Nikki,
a much loved grandfather and
great-grandfather, uncle and
great-uncle who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Private funeral.
For any further enquiries regarding funeral arrangements please contact:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN
Tel: 01298 77703
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020