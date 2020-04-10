|
|
|
Tatton Maurice Maurice passed away peacefully at home in
Whaley Bridge on 29th March
aged 79 years old.
Beloved husband to Denise,
and much loved father to
Julie, Tracey, Lee and Jason,
devoted grandad to Rebecca, Alex,
Holly, Deanna, Hannah, Joshua,
Thomas and William.
His smile will be sadly missed by all,
a true realist who loved spending time
with his wife and family, along with watching football, cricket, a flutter on the horses, going to the gym and
swim along with other activities.
On behalf of the family we would like to
thank all the doctors and nurses that
have provided care for him,
along with Christies, Ashgate,
Macclesfield and Stepping Hill Hospital.
A private burial took place at
11 am on the 8th April.
Due to the present circumstances
a service and gathering will take place
at a later date which is to be confirmed
for everyone who knew Maurice
to pay their respects.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020