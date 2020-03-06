|
|
|
KNOWLES Mavis Passed away peacefully on the 25th February 2020 in a nursing home in Macclesfield.
Mavis, aged 92 years of Whaley Bridge.
A much loved mum to Caroline and Elizabeth,dear mother-in-law to Martin and Jeremy. Devoted grandma to Clare and Paul and great grandma to Kyla, Skye and Casey.
The funeral service is to take place
on Tuesday, 10th March at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street,
Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LP.
Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020