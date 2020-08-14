Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn Browett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn Browett

Notice Condolences

Melvyn Browett Notice
BROWETT Melvyn Suddenly on
Sunday 2nd August 2020
at his home in Monyash, Melvyn, aged 76 years.

Devoted and loving husband of the
late Angela, dearest father of Thomas and Georgina who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The Christie Charity.

Inquiries to :-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House,
Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -