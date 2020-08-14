|
|
|
BROWETT Melvyn Suddenly on
Sunday 2nd August 2020
at his home in Monyash, Melvyn, aged 76 years.
Devoted and loving husband of the
late Angela, dearest father of Thomas and Georgina who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The Christie Charity.
Inquiries to :-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House,
Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020