Stanley Michael - Mike Aged 70 years, suddenly passed away on 3 July 2020,
Work moved him from
King's Lynn to Buxton, Derbyshire
and after retirement settled in Norwich, Norfolk.
Private family service on 31 July 2020.
Further details can be accessed on: michaelstanley.muchloved.com.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations can be made payable to The Nancy Oldfield Trust
c/o Arthur Jary & Sons Ltd,
The Street, Acle, Norwich, NR13 3DY.
Telephone 01493752122
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 31, 2020