DORAN Mike
(CEO MAHDLO Youth Zone)
Sadly passed away on 24th April 2020.
Aged 66 years.
Devoted partner, father and
family man.
A loyal and devoted friend who will be
missed by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place.
Donations in memory of Mike will
go to the Intensive Care Unit at the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham and MAHDLO Youth Zone.
For information regarding donations, please email Julie Wesson Independent Funeral Directors Ltd -
[email protected]
co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 8, 2020