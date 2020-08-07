|
thompson Molly David, Cheryl, Rik, Donna, Lesley, Jamie and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations in memory of Molly.
A special thank you to
High Peak Rapid Response Team for their exceptional care, professionalism and dedication shown despite the current Covid-19 crisis.
A thanks to The Co-op Funeralcare, Matlock for their support and guidance with funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020