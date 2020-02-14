|
|
|
KIRKHAM Neville Passed away peacefully on the 20th January 2020
in hospital.
Neville, aged 88 years,
of Fairfield, Buxton.
Loved by his wife Pat and
his children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
A private cremation will be
followed by a memorial service
on Thursday 20th February at
St Peter's Church, Fairfield at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services
67 Church Rd, New Mills
Tel 01663 742772
or online
www.jeremyunsworthfuneral.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020