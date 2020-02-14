Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
15:45
St Peter's Church
Fairfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville Kirkham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Kirkham

Notice Condolences

Neville Kirkham Notice
KIRKHAM Neville Passed away peacefully on the 20th January 2020
in hospital.
Neville, aged 88 years,
of Fairfield, Buxton.
Loved by his wife Pat and
his children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
A private cremation will be
followed by a memorial service
on Thursday 20th February at
St Peter's Church, Fairfield at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services
67 Church Rd, New Mills
Tel 01663 742772
or online
www.jeremyunsworthfuneral.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -