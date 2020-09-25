|
|
|
Weston Norma On the 10th September 2020, peacefully in hospital.
Norma, aged 76 years,
of Newtown, New Mills.
The dearly loved wife of Robert, loving mum of Cheryl and Paula, dear mother in law of Mark and Anthony, devoted grandma of Matthew, Megan, Callum and Ethan and dear sister of John.
Service is to take place on Tuesday
29th September at St Mary's Church followed by cremation.
The funeral is by invite only due to
the Covid restrictions.
Family flowers only donations,
if desired, to Stepping Hill Hospital, Ward A10.
All donations and Inq; Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
67 Church Road, New Mills, SK22 4NU. Tel 01663 742772
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020