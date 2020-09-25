Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Weston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Weston

Notice Condolences

Norma Weston Notice
Weston Norma On the 10th September 2020, peacefully in hospital.
Norma, aged 76 years,
of Newtown, New Mills.
The dearly loved wife of Robert, loving mum of Cheryl and Paula, dear mother in law of Mark and Anthony, devoted grandma of Matthew, Megan, Callum and Ethan and dear sister of John.
Service is to take place on Tuesday
29th September at St Mary's Church followed by cremation.
The funeral is by invite only due to
the Covid restrictions.
Family flowers only donations,
if desired, to Stepping Hill Hospital, Ward A10.
All donations and Inq; Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
67 Church Road, New Mills, SK22 4NU. Tel 01663 742772
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -