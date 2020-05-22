|
|
|
LAWTON Norris Passed away peacefully in
The Lodge Nursing Home, Chapel-en-Frith on Wednesday 13th May 2020.
Norris, aged 92 years,
formerly of Birch Vale, the beloved husband of the late Mary, father to Michael and a loving friend of Marion.
Norris will be sadly missed by all who knew him, special thanks to
The Lodge Nursing Home staff for
their care during his stay.
Private funeral.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 22, 2020