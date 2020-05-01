|
Robinson Olive Patricia (Pat) Died peacefully at Haddon Hall Care Home, Buxton, on
Saturday April 18th 2020,
aged 90 years.
Devoted wife to Keith Robinson and beloved sister of Donald and Myrtle. She was a caring step-mum to Helen, Pat and Ruth, treasured Grandma to Ellie, Kieran, Susanna, Rosie and Joe, and a very special aunt to Caroline, Simon, Stephen, Ursula and Vanessa.
The family thank the staff of
Haddon Hall for their devoted care.
A memorial service will be held at
St John's Church, Buxton,
when times allow.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 1, 2020