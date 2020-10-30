Home

POWERED BY

Services
J J Burgess & Sons (Hatfield)
Alfred House, 20 The Common
Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 0ND
01707 262122
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Appleton

Notice Condolences

Patricia Appleton Notice
Appleton Patricia Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Watford General Hospital on 4th October 2020 aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother to Simon and daughter-in-law Sarah and loving grandmother to Sophie and Rebecca, she will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church in Redbourn on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 3:00pm. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the funeral is limited to family and close friends but all are welcome to come and pay your respects outside the church.
Donations to Bransby Horses Rescue and Welfare via J J Burgess & Sons Hatfield. 01707 262122.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -