Appleton Patricia Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Watford General Hospital on 4th October 2020 aged 83 years. Dearly loved mother to Simon and daughter-in-law Sarah and loving grandmother to Sophie and Rebecca, she will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church in Redbourn on Thursday 5th November 2020 at 3:00pm. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the funeral is limited to family and close friends but all are welcome to come and pay your respects outside the church.
Donations to Bransby Horses Rescue and Welfare via J J Burgess & Sons Hatfield. 01707 262122.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020