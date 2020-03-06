Home

Patricia Noble

Patricia Noble Notice
Noble Patricia Mary
Nee Townley On 21st February 2020, aged 87 years.
Peacefully in hospital,
late of Hazel Grove,
formerly of Buxton.

Beloved Wife of the late John,
devoted Mother to Christine and John and cherished Grandma.
Patricia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

By request family flowers only, donations if desired can
be made to The Salvation Army or
The Stroke Association.

The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 11th March at 2.00pm at Macclesfield Crematorium.

Funeral service entrusted to the care of

Ben Lloyd Funeral Directors,
51 Station Road, Cheadle Hulme,
Stockport SK8 7AA
Tel: 0161 485 3135
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
