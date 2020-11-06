|
GREENWOOD Peter William 13/08/1942 to 27/10/2020
Peter died unexpectedly,
but peacefully, at home.
A fantastic husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Known to Buxton for his market place shop, High Peak Tools and in recent years as member of Cavendish Golf Club.
We would like to say a last goodbye in a vibrant, creative, colourful and spectacular way as a nod to the man he was.
At 7pm on the 14th November please raise a glass in your garden and light a firework or two for Peter.
We as a family can then look up at the sky for a couple of minutes and know that you are joining us in your thoughts.
For the fun, the love, kindness and the laughter, we will love you, always.
Pauline, Jo, Pip, Helen, John, Leah, Tom, Ross, Molly, Anna and Holly.
Donations if desired may be sent to The Prince's Trust
Further inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN
Tel: 01298 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020