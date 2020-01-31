|
|
|
SPENCER Reg Sylvia and the family of the late Reg Spencer would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and generous donations to Buxton Mountain Rescue. Special thanks to Alan Tideswell for all his help and kindness during this sad time, also thanks to Carley Naden who did us proud with the service and to Fosters for the beautiful flowers. Our thanks to Nicola and the staff at The New Inn (Chapel) for a warm welcome and lovely buffet and many thanks to
Dr Hugo for his care over the last months. The support and kindness shown by so many has been a great source of comfort at this difficult time.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020