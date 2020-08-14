Home

PARKER Dr Robert MBChB (Manchester) MRCOG
(Bob) Passed away in Stepping Hill Hospital on Saturday 8th August 2020. Bob aged 85 years of Chapel-en-le-Frith, the dearly loved husband of the late Doreen and a loving father and grandfather.
Bob was a well known Doctor in the New Mills and High Peak area and was one of the Pathologists working from the High Peak Mortuary in Buxton before its closure in 2005.
The family request a private cremation. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
All enquiries to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020
