WEATHERLEY Robert David "Bob" Bob of Bakewell and formerly of New Mills passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 15th March aged 83.
Beloved husband of Marjorie, dearly loved Dad to Joyce, Jill and Jayne.
Father in law to Martin, Brendan and Clive. Bob was a cherished grandad to Michael, Christina, Sally, to Dan and Jack and to Ana Rosa, Zack and Jude. Also a great grandad to Martino.
Bob will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral due to current circumstances. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date.
Donations if desired in lieu of flowers in memory of Bob to the Eastwood Stroke Unit at Chesterfield Hospital and the British Heart Foundation via www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
