BURTON Ronald Ron, a life long resident
of Tideswell, passed away peacefully at home after
a short illness, aged 77 years.
He was a former member of the Scouts, Community Players Bowling Club, Auxiliary Fire service and also played cornet in the Tideswell band
for over 30 years.
He will be sadly missed by partner Linda, brothers Malcolm, Paul,
John and families.
A burial service took place in
Tideswell Cemetery, with band
members playing two of his favourite March tunes.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020