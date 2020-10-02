|
|
|
Cooper Sheila Sheila of Buxton, passed away, aged 87 years on Tuesday
22nd September 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A loving Mother to Judie, Janice and the late Jacqui, a dear Grandmother to Madeleine, Izzy, Phil and Stuart and a much loved Mother in law.
Sheila was a well known maths teacher at Buxton schools.
Private family funeral. Donations,
if so desired, to Water Aid.
All enquiries regarding the funeral to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton.
Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020