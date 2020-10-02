Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Cooper

Notice Condolences

Sheila Cooper Notice
Cooper Sheila Sheila of Buxton, passed away, aged 87 years on Tuesday
22nd September 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A loving Mother to Judie, Janice and the late Jacqui, a dear Grandmother to Madeleine, Izzy, Phil and Stuart and a much loved Mother in law.
Sheila was a well known maths teacher at Buxton schools.
Private family funeral. Donations,
if so desired, to Water Aid.
All enquiries regarding the funeral to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton.
Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -