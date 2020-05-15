Home

NADEN Sheila Elizabeth On Wednesday 22nd April 2020, aged 84 years.
Sheila of Cheadle Hulme passed away peacefully at home.
Beloved wife to John.
Loving mum to Kathryn and Barry
and mother-in-law to Bill and Myra.
Cherished grandma to Steven, Matthew, David and Katie and a dearly loved great grandma and sister.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
By request family flowers only, donations, if desired, can be made
to Macmillan Cancer Support
or Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Private family only funeral service entrusted to the care of
Ben Lloyd Funeral Directors,
51 Station Road, Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, SK8 7AA. Tel: 0161 485 3135
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 15, 2020
