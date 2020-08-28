Home

David H Smith Funeral Service (Leek)
Fountain House
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6JS
01538 399661
Sheila Wroughton

Sheila Wroughton Notice
WROUGHTON Sheila B Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at Tree Tops Court Care Home, Leek. Sheila, aged 94 years, a former Head Teacher of Warslow Secondary School, who will be remembered throughout the Staffordshire Moorlands and Derbyshire Dales for her work in Education.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be conducted in compliance with the current restrictions.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Buxton International Festival.
For any further inquiries please contact:-
David H. Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House, 17/21 Fountain Street, Leek. ST13 6JS.
Tel. (01538) 399661.
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020
