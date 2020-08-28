|
WROUGHTON Sheila B Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at Tree Tops Court Care Home, Leek. Sheila, aged 94 years, a former Head Teacher of Warslow Secondary School, who will be remembered throughout the Staffordshire Moorlands and Derbyshire Dales for her work in Education.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be conducted in compliance with the current restrictions.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Buxton International Festival.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020