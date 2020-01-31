Home

Notice Condolences

(Steve) Passed away peacefully in Stepping Hill Hospital on Sunday 12th January 2020.
Steve aged 65 years of New Mills.
A loving son of the late Kenneth and Jean , a dear brother and uncle.
Steve will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired to either Blythe House Hospice or Dove Holes Cat Sanctuary.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
