|
|
|
Lumbert Stuart The family of the late
Stuart John Lumbert wish to say thank you for all the kind heartfelt words, cards, flowers
and donations received since
Stuart's passing on 4th May.
Thanks also to Dan and the staff
at Mellor and Smith, Simon of Possibilities Florist in Leek and to Carley Naden for delivering the service; huge thanks to Paul Wardman,
his team of volunteers and Derbyshire Police for co-ordinating a safe and fitting drive-by and finally to all those who were there to show their respect. Donations will be sent to
MIND, CALM and Help for Heroes.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 5, 2020