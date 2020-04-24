|
|
|
Gould Thomas Eric
(Ecca) 05/04/1930 07/04/2020.
After a short illness Ecca
slipped away peacefully in
Stepping Hill hospital, Stockport.
He leaves his wife Muriel of 66 years, his three children, Lynne, Keith and Neil, five grandchildren and
eight great grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his
wacky sense of humour, his smile,
kindness and generosity.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Sadly because of these unprecedented times there will be a private cremation attended by close family only, however there will be a celebration of Ecca's life at a later date to be announced.
God saw the road was getting rough
The Hill too steep to climb
He gently closed your weary eyes
And whispered peace be thine.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020