Holden Tony Sadly passed away on 29th February after a short illness in Worthing Hospital. A private service will take place on Wednesday 22nd April 2pm at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation and/or Stroke Association by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
alternatively, you may send your donation c/o Freeman Brothers Billingshurst.
Tony was a member of
Coombs Sailing Club, Buxton Hockey Club and associated with Whaley Bridge Cricket Club.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020