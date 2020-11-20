|
|
|
SAVILE Wendy Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th November 2020 at Haddon Hall, Buxton, with family and staff by her side. Wendy, aged 85 years, of Buxton, beloved wife of the late Patrick, much loved mum of Jacqueline, Suzanne and Marcus, a treasured granny, great gran, sister and aunt to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private family funeral only at St Peter's Church, Buxton on 3rd December 2020 at 1.30pm, all welcome to pay their respects outside the church.
Donations in Wendy's memory to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Percivals Funeral Directors, Buxton
Tel 01298 23056
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020