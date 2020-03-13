|
|
|
Fiddy Mr William Rees of Buxton, sadly passed
away on 28th February 2020, aged 64 years.
A beloved husband, father, friend
and respected ex-policeman.
The funeral service takes place
on Monday, March 23rd 2020,
at the Methodist Church,
Chapel St, at 12 pm followed by
a private cremation.
Friends and family are invited to
the wake at the Cavendish Golf Club from 1:30 pm, Watford Rd.
Donations in support of MIND
are welcomed.
Funeral Directors:
Mellor & Smith,
Prince of Wales House,
3 Fairfield Road.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2020