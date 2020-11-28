1/1
Alex McKinnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home in Bolton, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Alex was born in Blantyre, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1955 on RMS Queen Elizabeth via New York. Married in England 68 years ago to Pamela and raised four children Iain, Paul, Sheila and Anne. Loving father-in-law of Susan, Anne and Donnie. Cherished grandfather of Katie, Tara and Blair, Jennifer and Remi, Matthew, Allison and Kevin, Amanda and Steve, Adam. Adored great-grandfather of Alexia, Julia, Luella, and Weston. Dear brother of Harry and Sue, Gordon and May, Jean and Tim Newman, Brian and Jan, and predeceased by James and May, William, Joe and Anna, Ian, Ronald, Edwin, Gerard and Sandra. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alex served in the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment in England. After coming to Canada, he worked most of his life in sales and marketing, first with Neilson and then with Hershey Chocolate. He enjoyed camping, sailing, and was the most enthusiastic owner of his 1950 MGTD. In Scouting most of his life, he was a proud Scout Master and honoured recipient of the Gilwell Badge. Member of the choir at St. James Church, Caledon East. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sleeping Children Around the World, St. James Anglican Church or The Salvation Army. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Caledon Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved