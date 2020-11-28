Passed away peacefully at home in Bolton, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Alex was born in Blantyre, Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1955 on RMS Queen Elizabeth via New York. Married in England 68 years ago to Pamela and raised four children Iain, Paul, Sheila and Anne. Loving father-in-law of Susan, Anne and Donnie. Cherished grandfather of Katie, Tara and Blair, Jennifer and Remi, Matthew, Allison and Kevin, Amanda and Steve, Adam. Adored great-grandfather of Alexia, Julia, Luella, and Weston. Dear brother of Harry and Sue, Gordon and May, Jean and Tim Newman, Brian and Jan, and predeceased by James and May, William, Joe and Anna, Ian, Ronald, Edwin, Gerard and Sandra. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alex served in the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment in England. After coming to Canada, he worked most of his life in sales and marketing, first with Neilson and then with Hershey Chocolate. He enjoyed camping, sailing, and was the most enthusiastic owner of his 1950 MGTD. In Scouting most of his life, he was a proud Scout Master and honoured recipient of the Gilwell Badge. Member of the choir at St. James Church, Caledon East. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sleeping Children Around the World, St. James Anglican Church or The Salvation Army. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com